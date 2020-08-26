3090 / 3080 with PCI-E Gen3?

CEO_OF_CBT

n00b
Joined
Jul 2, 2020
Messages
61
Any expected performance loss with this setup?

Because the 2080Ti already suffers from PCI-E Gen3x16 -> Gen3x8, I suppose the newer cards will require more bandwidth in order to be fully utilized to their full potential?

I have a 10900K system with Maximus 12 Apex, and according to this publication ASUS doesn't actually fully support PCI-E Gen4 for some reason: https://wccftech.com/z490-motherboards-pcie-gen-4-support-detailed-asus-msi-asrock-gigabyte/


Thoughts appreciated.
 
A

AVATARAT

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 16, 2020
Messages
79
Are you serious ?
Everyone know that Intel mobos will not support PCIe 4.0 till next generation.

Speculations for PCIe difference between 3.0 and 4.0 from last few days are 5-7% difference based on current hardware (5700 XT) and software (Horizont Zero Dawn + few more) but we can wait and see.
But the AMD show different things here before few years:


But this is just nothing, we can only waiting what this companies will show in next few months.
 
