3090 / 3080 with PCI-E Gen3?

Any expected performance loss with this setup?
Because the 2080Ti already suffers from PCI-E Gen3x16 -> Gen3x8, I suppose the newer cards will require more bandwidth in order to be fully utilized to their full potential?
I have a 10900K system with Maximus 12 Apex, and according to this publication ASUS doesn't actually fully support PCI-E Gen4 for some reason: https://wccftech.com/z490-motherboards-pcie-gen-4-support-detailed-asus-msi-asrock-gigabyte/
Thoughts appreciated.
