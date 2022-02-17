3080ti - Unbearable coil whine through speakers

I've had an EVGA 3080ti Hydro Copper for several months now. I've noticed slight coil whine from it before but faint enough that anything covers it up and not really an issue, nothing I haven't heard from a GPU before. However, this week I replaced my motherboard and also flashed new vBIOS through EVGA Precision X so that I could enable ReBAR. Now when I fire up a game I can certainly hear the coil whine from the card but now it's pumping through my speakers and it's brutal. I capped my framerate through nVidia control panel at 120fps and it got better, but it is still coming through the speakers. Has anyone else experienced that before? I've NEVER had it come through the speakers like this.



I have a Sound Blaster Ae-5 using the analog outputs, but it's the same if I switch to the onboard audio. It's only an issue in games, desktop/youtube/media apps are all fine. I have tried everything I can think of, to include a fresh install of Windows. I'm assuming it is an issue with the vBIOS flash but I don' t know what to do at this point other than attempt an RMA. I'd be very grateful for any suggestions any of you have.



System Specs:

5900X

ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming WiFi II

ASUS ROG Thor 1200W PSU