3080Ti Overclock

I lucked out and was able to snag a Gigabyte 3080Ti Eagle through the Shuffle. I put a water block on it and temps stay below 55degC under heavy gaming load.



I was curious what everyone else was able to get on their overclock.



I'm doing +150/+500 on core and memory and it's boosting to 2100-2130 in some games like warzone.



If you can post your model, if you're doing water cooling or air cooling, and your overclock that would be great for comparison.



Thanks