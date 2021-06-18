3080Ti Overclock

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,572
I lucked out and was able to snag a Gigabyte 3080Ti Eagle through the Shuffle. I put a water block on it and temps stay below 55degC under heavy gaming load.

I was curious what everyone else was able to get on their overclock.

I'm doing +150/+500 on core and memory and it's boosting to 2100-2130 in some games like warzone.

If you can post your model, if you're doing water cooling or air cooling, and your overclock that would be great for comparison.

Thanks
 
