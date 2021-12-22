3080 TI gpu usage is all over the place.

Hey guys, needs some serious help. So I have a FE 3080 TI and I've been noticing some serious stuttering while gaming. So upon some testing I've noticed that my gpu usage is all over the place, it varies anywhere from 60% to 99%, and is never consistent. I've been doing everything that I can think of and I can't figure out what the issue is. I do want to note that even at 60% usage, fps is still very high, however the fluctuations make gaming very unenjoyable and I'm at the point of almost wanting to go back to my 2080 TI.I don't play too many games but this occurs in all of the ones i do play, expect for diablo 2 resurrected. For instance this happens in heroes of the storm, hunt showdown, and battlefield 5. Cpu usage will be around 40% and the gpu usage is anywhere from 60% to 99%. In diablo 2 resurrected the cpu usage is around 20%, and the gpu usage pretty much stays at 99%.Here are some pictures from battflefield 5Just some notes- I am using the latest drivers- This has been an issue since I got the card, but never an issue with my 2080 ti- I am running it on the top pcie slot, x16 gen 3 forced in bios- There are no other pcie slots being used- I am not overclocked- V sync is not on, g synch is- I have tried two monitors, a 3440x1440 144hz and 2560x1440 240z and both have issues. Both are g sync.I have also run 3d Mark Port royal, with great results.I really hope you guys can help me here because I'm at the point of just selling this thing. I'd rather have less but consistent fps, and playing without the stutter every couple of minutes.