I've got an EVGA 3080 XC Ultra on the way and currently running an 8700K on a Z390 board with 32gb 3000mhz CL15. Would it be worth it to go to 3600 CL18 or will the gains I get from the extra 600mhz be negated by the higher latency? I've been poking around but can't find anything on that specific scenario with an Intel platform.