3080 mobile really crappy performance?

So I've been looking at some 3080 laptops to last me a while.
Turns out 3080 mobile is on par and sometimes even worse than 2080 mobile!
Is this some driver issue or is the new 3080 mobile basically useless?
My 2080Ti desktop is 35-50% faster than mobile 3080. Which is too much for me to give up.
https://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-3080-Mobile-GPU-Benchmarks-and-Specs.497450.0.html
