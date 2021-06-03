3080 mobile really crappy performance?

It all comes down to TDP... check out the margin of error on the 3080 Mobile ranking, it's huge. The top end of the range just about matches the desktop 3070 and comes close to the 2080Ti while the lower end is down in like 2070 territory. The 3070 Mobile ranking has an unusually large margin of error too, and I'll put it down to a combination of sample size for mobile Ampere still being relatively small, and Nvidia getting rid of the Max-Q branding. The latter especially is going to drag the 30x0 mobile rankings down because in previous generations the lower-power parts got their own ranking but now full-TDP mobile GA results are lumped in with severely-limited TDP results and everywhere in between.



[rant]

It's a mess... when NV announced no more Max-Q they tried to placate ppls concerns about this very thing happening by claiming they were going to demand laptop manufacturers to list the GPU TDP in a visible place in product listings for all 2021 RTX laptops but it seems hit-or-miss whether they've actually done it, or how visible it is, or how useful that number is to most people. Sure, to the [H] out there common sense dictates that a 3080 in a DTR is going to be more powerful than a 3080 in an 18mm ultraportable, but if it's that obvious to us then NV shouldn't advertise them as the same thing because ppl go by the specs. Intel doesn't call a 9900T the same thing as a 9900. AMD is clear that a 4600U is not the same as a 4600H. NV used to make it clear thru the Max-Q branding but I guess that's out the window now and potential RTX Amp. laptop buyers have to either find the GPU TDP and know how to interpret it, or compare performance reviews for each individual laptop. Cmon, Nvidia...

[/rant]