3070 - sell, keep, or mine?

I got a evga 3070 from bestbuy for $680. I could sell it for $200-300 profit. Or keep it for future games like BF2042 cause my 2070 super might struggle. My super has 1 year of warranty left so I'm leaning toward keeping it cause BF2042 will probably have dlss. Another option is to mine on it, I would need to get a second pc cause my main is too noisy to have on during the night. I could get a used desktop for probably around $100 I'm thinking? it just need to be able to fit the card, the specs shouldn't matter?