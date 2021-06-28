3070 - sell, keep, or mine?

G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,380
I got a evga 3070 from bestbuy for $680. I could sell it for $200-300 profit. Or keep it for future games like BF2042 cause my 2070 super might struggle. My super has 1 year of warranty left so I'm leaning toward keeping it cause BF2042 will probably have dlss. Another option is to mine on it, I would need to get a second pc cause my main is too noisy to have on during the night. I could get a used desktop for probably around $100 I'm thinking? it just need to be able to fit the card, the specs shouldn't matter?
 
R

Randall Stephens

Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2017
Messages
905
Gabe3 said:
I got a evga 3070 from bestbuy for $680. I could sell it for $200-300 profit. Or keep it for future games like BF2042 cause my 2070 super might struggle. My super has 1 year of warranty left so I'm leaning toward keeping it cause BF2042 will probably have dlss. Another option is to mine on it, I would need to get a second pc cause my main is too noisy to have on during the night. I could get a used desktop for probably around $100 I'm thinking? it just need to be able to fit the card, the specs shouldn't matter?
Click to expand...
Not enough money to sell it and deal with the headache. If you don’t want the particular mode just keep it and start an evga step up to what you want. You’ll have the card to use while you wait. And if you want to mine with it in the meantime, just remember that ethereum 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top