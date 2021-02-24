3060ti 25% more FPS than a 2070? Umm no thanks

Just saw some numbers posted on a few sites and they are reporting roughly 25% more FPS for a 3060ti than a 2070.



I have a 2070 and man I am glad I am not buying a 3060ti. 25% to me is totally not worth upgrading for. I think 3080 or bust. I am in the step up queue from 9/21 for a 3080 FTW. Hoping it gets to me in July or August.



I am really happy with my 2070 now.