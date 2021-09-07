3060 Ti lhr very inconsistent mining with Nicehash.

Recently bought a brand new RTX 3060 Ti lhr dual. Been mining on same rig before with a GTX 1070. Was getting very consistent results with nicehash quickminer. switched the 1070 out with the 3060, now i only get $2.80 avg with quickminer. where nicehash says i should be getting up to 4.87 a day.
Tried switching over to the nicehash non-quickminer version. getting up to $5 dollars on actual btc earned. but my problem is its not consistent. Miner switches off often. gets 8 dollars actual one minute and 1 dollar the next. Are there any fellow miners on nicehash with a 3060 ti lhr what algorithms are you using with which overclock settings.
