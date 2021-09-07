3060 Ti lhr very inconsistent mining with Nicehash.

Nicehash does contracts, people pay for hash power for a given coin, coins they want, coins they think have a future upswing, whatever. It may not be profitable for you but for NiceHash they will fulfill the contract, so you will see time spent on low profitability coins or Algorithms for those coins which you are providing your hardware to them to do. Now in Nicehash, have not used it in years, you can decide which algorithm(s) you will mine, it could be just Ethash or a combinations of Ethash and Autolykos2 or more algorithms. Just select the higher paying algorithms. I had times when my cards would have been idle since there was not sufficient contracts. Anyways the switching from one algorithm to another is time not mining which cuts into your profits.



I recommend going to pools where you decide what coin you want to mine, when and where they get sent, most don't have minimum balance that takes long to mine for. I just made a lot more profits going that route. I even solo mined Pirate and made out big when the going was easy. Many options. Plus tweaks become available for miners to try and to increase rewards. It turns out to be a rather interesting strategy game for resources, assets (hardware upgrades, purchases, configuration of spaces, power, cooling), which coin to mine as well as best pools. Not to mention long term short term goals, trades etc. My thoughts is why buy when you can mine pennies on the dollar at times?