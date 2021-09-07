3060 Ti lhr very inconsistent mining with Nicehash.

T

tyruswoll

n00b
Joined
Sep 6, 2021
Messages
2
Recently bought a brand new RTX 3060 Ti lhr dual. Been mining on same rig before with a GTX 1070. Was getting very consistent results with nicehash quickminer. switched the 1070 out with the 3060, now i only get $2.80 avg with quickminer. where nicehash says i should be getting up to 4.87 a day.

Tried switching over to the nicehash non-quickminer version. getting up to $5 dollars on actual btc earned. but my problem is its not consistent. Miner switches off often. gets 8 dollars actual one minute and 1 dollar the next. Are there any fellow miners on nicehash with a 3060 ti lhr what algorithms are you using with which overclock settings.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,193
The rates vary, nothing is 100% consistent, You are selling mining power via nicehash, it is about demand and how many other people are selling at the same time. I can go from making $4 one second to it spiking upto $10 for a second and back down. If you want consitent 100% same rates, do not mine with nicehash, get an eth miner and join a pool and move your ETH to an exchange or something to trade.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
6,424
Nicehash does contracts, people pay for hash power for a given coin, coins they want, coins they think have a future upswing, whatever. It may not be profitable for you but for NiceHash they will fulfill the contract, so you will see time spent on low profitability coins or Algorithms for those coins which you are providing your hardware to them to do. Now in Nicehash, have not used it in years, you can decide which algorithm(s) you will mine, it could be just Ethash or a combinations of Ethash and Autolykos2 or more algorithms. Just select the higher paying algorithms. I had times when my cards would have been idle since there was not sufficient contracts. Anyways the switching from one algorithm to another is time not mining which cuts into your profits.

I recommend going to pools where you decide what coin you want to mine, when and where they get sent, most don't have minimum balance that takes long to mine for. I just made a lot more profits going that route. I even solo mined Pirate and made out big when the going was easy. Many options. Plus tweaks become available for miners to try and to increase rewards. It turns out to be a rather interesting strategy game for resources, assets (hardware upgrades, purchases, configuration of spaces, power, cooling), which coin to mine as well as best pools. Not to mention long term short term goals, trades etc. My thoughts is why buy when you can mine pennies on the dollar at times?
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
6,424
tyruswoll said:
whats the best eth miner? I havnt tried that so far.
Click to expand...
For Nvidia, I've found T-Rex slightly better than the others. For AMD, TeamRed has some algorithms it hits out of the park and is my favorite miner. You also have Nano miner which works for both AMD and Nvidia and easy to setup to Nano pool (great pool), miner made by them but will also work with other pools.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top