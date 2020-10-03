3000 series NVLINK bridge reverse engineering

Not sure if anyone has done this yet...I cracked open the new 3000 series NVLINK bridge to see whats inside and if we could make custom sized or cabled ones. (i.e. for single slot watercooling)First remove both of the plastic top covers. Apply brute force.Secondly heat up the complete piece to melt the glue (I used around 150 °C in my IR reflow oven) and carefully pry out the PCB by applying some force through the two holes whilst holding it in the middle with some pliers.et voila:two chips, like with the 2000 series bridges. One microcontroller and one clock generator I assume.The PCB Itself looks high density and has at least 14-16 layers.Reverse engineering the schematics will be a huge PITA if at all possible.