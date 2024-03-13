3 PSU's - which to choose?

I choosed FSP 1000W Hydro Ti Pro. Actually i had no notification about reply on email, and bought it Thursday evening, it came Friday morning (!).So everything looks fine, its slightly smaller than bequiet, but what suprised me a lot is... coil whine on GPU - to be precise, lack of it.I remember the day, when i was testing XFX Merc Black 6800XT, it was dead quiet on older PSU, fast forward i had XFX Merc Core 6800XT and it whined a lot, very loud at smallest load - i replaced 3 cards in the row, all the same model. Tested them on 5 PSU's (my BQ, my older Thermaltake, and 3 borrowed units). I ended up in buying MSI Gaming Z Trio, which was quiet at the begining, so i applied UV, and after 4-5 months, when i tested default settings (its factory OC) it was crazy loud whine. I tough - ok, i'll use UV. But guess what....On default settings, card is now very quiet - i hear SOME coil whine, but its way more quiet.Cables are something i really appreciated. Nice slim, flex, only motherboard 20+4 (ahhhh!!!!) pin was stiff as... you know whatOut of the box, PSU had disabled ECO mode, so fan was working always, but i couldn't hear it. With ECO on, its not even starting.I don't have any experience with their customer service, i hope my unit wont fail me.I'm keeping BQ as spare PSU, i opened it, cleaned it and got spare fan after contacting BQ (just for peace of mind, when i bought it). There was strange situation when i bough BQ 6 years ago - box was sealed, but warranty seal on PSU itself was cuted from begin - i had contacted shop and BQ about it, with ask, that they could note it somewhere (i attached unboxing video, i always record it).I know about 10 years warranty in both - BQ and FSP, but personally i dont trust it 100%. If PSU will fail, and take, lets say GPU with it, i can get new GPU or cash for it? Never had such situation, and i hope i wont, but i dont want wait till it fail and replace it after half of warranty period. With this 1000W maybe i'll keep it longer, as it will work in lesser load, but i'd rather be safe than sorry.