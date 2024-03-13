3 PSU's - which to choose?

Hi. I'm replacing my 6 year old BeQuiet Dark Power Pro 11 850W, as i dont want to risk loosing any of my beloved components.
I paste here 3 PSU's i cant decide which to get :
https://www.morele.net/porownaj/13174300,13118963,13120748/61/0/
https://pl.deepcool.com/products/Po...TX-3.0-Platinum-Power-Supply/2023/17462.shtml
https://www.fsplifestyle.com/en/product/HydroTIPRO850W.html
https://www.xpg.com/pl/xpg/pc-components-cybercore-ii?tab=desc
Now, my rig isnt too strong, its Ryzen 5800X, RX 6800 XT (3 x 8 pin), 32GB RAM (2 sticks), lot of fans (11 fans total - 2x140mm on case front, 2x140mm on GPU - custom cooling, 2x120mm on CPU cooler, 5x120mm on case)
In future i plan to change my case to fractal design torrent, which is big, very big and 65cm cables "should" be enough, but fans will be replaced to standard case fans shipped with fractal (2x180mm, 3x140mm), and i want the new PSU could handle this specific position and deal with heat (in Fractal Torrent). I also really want best compatibility with GPU, to get least chance of triggering coil whine.
Future build/upgrade will be Radeon 8700XT / RTX5070 / RTX5080 (200-300W) and maybe next gen Zen 5. Now i really cant decide for one of these 3 PSU's, i want the most effective, quiet and trusted with good customer service (Poland region). I dont need 1000W, but many of those ATX 3.0 are not available under 1000W. I checked also at corsair, seasonic and bequiet, but splitted PCIE 6+2 are no go for me, i dont want to pay extra for new cables for brand new PSU. Not sure why BQ PSU's are called untrusty now, as they fail (not sure if this is work of black PR or something). With Corsair i'm not sure about, with SeaSonic i give up 6 years ago (right before this Bequiet i own now) after 2 or 3 different models in the row with coil whine, even after system shutdown.
There was also Phanteks Revolt with no cables except power cable xd
So whats your recommendation?
I paste here 3 PSU's i cant decide which to get :
https://www.morele.net/porownaj/13174300,13118963,13120748/61/0/
https://pl.deepcool.com/products/Po...TX-3.0-Platinum-Power-Supply/2023/17462.shtml
https://www.fsplifestyle.com/en/product/HydroTIPRO850W.html
https://www.xpg.com/pl/xpg/pc-components-cybercore-ii?tab=desc
Now, my rig isnt too strong, its Ryzen 5800X, RX 6800 XT (3 x 8 pin), 32GB RAM (2 sticks), lot of fans (11 fans total - 2x140mm on case front, 2x140mm on GPU - custom cooling, 2x120mm on CPU cooler, 5x120mm on case)
In future i plan to change my case to fractal design torrent, which is big, very big and 65cm cables "should" be enough, but fans will be replaced to standard case fans shipped with fractal (2x180mm, 3x140mm), and i want the new PSU could handle this specific position and deal with heat (in Fractal Torrent). I also really want best compatibility with GPU, to get least chance of triggering coil whine.
Future build/upgrade will be Radeon 8700XT / RTX5070 / RTX5080 (200-300W) and maybe next gen Zen 5. Now i really cant decide for one of these 3 PSU's, i want the most effective, quiet and trusted with good customer service (Poland region). I dont need 1000W, but many of those ATX 3.0 are not available under 1000W. I checked also at corsair, seasonic and bequiet, but splitted PCIE 6+2 are no go for me, i dont want to pay extra for new cables for brand new PSU. Not sure why BQ PSU's are called untrusty now, as they fail (not sure if this is work of black PR or something). With Corsair i'm not sure about, with SeaSonic i give up 6 years ago (right before this Bequiet i own now) after 2 or 3 different models in the row with coil whine, even after system shutdown.
There was also Phanteks Revolt with no cables except power cable xd
So whats your recommendation?
Last edited: