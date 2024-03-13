3 PSU's - which to choose?

Hi. I'm replacing my 6 year old BeQuiet Dark Power Pro 11 850W, as i dont want to risk loosing any of my beloved components.
I paste here 3 PSU's i cant decide which to get :
https://www.morele.net/porownaj/13174300,13118963,13120748/61/0/

https://pl.deepcool.com/products/Po...TX-3.0-Platinum-Power-Supply/2023/17462.shtml

https://www.fsplifestyle.com/en/product/HydroTIPRO850W.html

https://www.xpg.com/pl/xpg/pc-components-cybercore-ii?tab=desc

Now, my rig isnt too strong, its Ryzen 5800X, RX 6800 XT (3 x 8 pin), 32GB RAM (2 sticks), lot of fans (11 fans total - 2x140mm on case front, 2x140mm on GPU - custom cooling, 2x120mm on CPU cooler, 5x120mm on case)
In future i plan to change my case to fractal design torrent, which is big, very big and 65cm cables "should" be enough, but fans will be replaced to standard case fans shipped with fractal (2x180mm, 3x140mm), and i want the new PSU could handle this specific position and deal with heat (in Fractal Torrent). I also really want best compatibility with GPU, to get least chance of triggering coil whine.

Future build/upgrade will be Radeon 8700XT / RTX5070 / RTX5080 (200-300W) and maybe next gen Zen 5. Now i really cant decide for one of these 3 PSU's, i want the most effective, quiet and trusted with good customer service (Poland region). I dont need 1000W, but many of those ATX 3.0 are not available under 1000W. I checked also at corsair, seasonic and bequiet, but splitted PCIE 6+2 are no go for me, i dont want to pay extra for new cables for brand new PSU. Not sure why BQ PSU's are called untrusty now, as they fail (not sure if this is work of black PR or something). With Corsair i'm not sure about, with SeaSonic i give up 6 years ago (right before this Bequiet i own now) after 2 or 3 different models in the row with coil whine, even after system shutdown.

There was also Phanteks Revolt with no cables except power cable xd

So whats your recommendation?
 
I´m not recommending anything.
At the moment all PSUs cost more than "normal".
And bad quality control leads to many "monday" productions with little quirks that can ruin your sanity despite good reviews.

Anyhow - here are some:

https://pl.deepcool.com/products/Po...TX-3.0-Platinum-Power-Supply/2023/17462.shtml
https://www.cybenetics.com/index.php?option=database&params=1,0,81

The 850 one isn´t listed but the 1000:
https://www.fsplifestyle.com/en/product/HydroTIPRO850W.html
https://www.cybenetics.com/index.php?option=database&params=1,0,37

https://www.xpg.com/pl/xpg/pc-components-cybercore-ii?tab=desc
https://www.cybenetics.com/index.php?option=database&params=1,0,107

I believe that local polish harwdware forums should have more and better answers about local customer services than asking here.

Good luck!
 
You have an excellent and recent PSU, 6 years old feel quite new, PSU that come with 10 years warranty and not uncommon and many people here will have way over 10 years old still running in their 24/24 server (not sure how old the one in my 3rd gen Core i5 server is....), Dark power pro has 10 years warranty I think.

Specially if you want ATX 3.0 but no need for it now, it would be tempting for me to wait, I feel there a good extra charged for them at the moment, by the time the 5070 launch (which could be summer 2025), ATX 3.0 could have become just the norm for recent PSU and not much of a top end extra affair.
 
The fsp is currently the best PSU you can get right now hands down. The other two I haven't seen any reviews for yet.
 
I haven't owned any or had experience with the power supplies you listed, but be wary of FSP. I have one of their latest ATX 3.0 1200W units fail on me and they have been nonexistent on getting a hold of for warranty.
 
I choosed FSP 1000W Hydro Ti Pro. Actually i had no notification about reply on email, and bought it Thursday evening, it came Friday morning (!).

So everything looks fine, its slightly smaller than bequiet, but what suprised me a lot is... coil whine on GPU - to be precise, lack of it.
I remember the day, when i was testing XFX Merc Black 6800XT, it was dead quiet on older PSU, fast forward i had XFX Merc Core 6800XT and it whined a lot, very loud at smallest load - i replaced 3 cards in the row, all the same model. Tested them on 5 PSU's (my BQ, my older Thermaltake, and 3 borrowed units). I ended up in buying MSI Gaming Z Trio, which was quiet at the begining, so i applied UV, and after 4-5 months, when i tested default settings (its factory OC) it was crazy loud whine. I tough - ok, i'll use UV. But guess what....
On default settings, card is now very quiet - i hear SOME coil whine, but its way more quiet.

Cables are something i really appreciated. Nice slim, flex, only motherboard 20+4 (ahhhh!!!!) pin was stiff as... you know what ;) Out of the box, PSU had disabled ECO mode, so fan was working always, but i couldn't hear it. With ECO on, its not even starting.

I don't have any experience with their customer service, i hope my unit wont fail me.

I'm keeping BQ as spare PSU, i opened it, cleaned it and got spare fan after contacting BQ (just for peace of mind, when i bought it). There was strange situation when i bough BQ 6 years ago - box was sealed, but warranty seal on PSU itself was cuted from begin - i had contacted shop and BQ about it, with ask, that they could note it somewhere (i attached unboxing video, i always record it).

I know about 10 years warranty in both - BQ and FSP, but personally i dont trust it 100%. If PSU will fail, and take, lets say GPU with it, i can get new GPU or cash for it? Never had such situation, and i hope i wont, but i dont want wait till it fail and replace it after half of warranty period. With this 1000W maybe i'll keep it longer, as it will work in lesser load, but i'd rather be safe than sorry.
 
Companies do not warranty anything but the power supply. If anything else fails that is just bad luck. There are so many built in protections with these high end psu’s, that the chances of you losing anything else are very slim.
 
Nice to have notification about reply this time - with no change in settings (?!).

Yes, that was just making sure, not a question, as i'm system builder by hobby. Also "IT guy" on phone, but thats not my main job (too few clients), but with time i'm building client base for future plans.
I'm very stressed when i have to choose my own components, more than for others, and as we talk about others - people choose GOLD 750, 850, 1000W, from Cooler Master, MSI, Fractal, etc. and choosing PSU for them is usual 5 minutes (if they do it themselves), for me choosing every components is usually 1-2 weeks research - even if i decide for some GPU (lets say 6800XT), i research data about every model, from every manufacturer to choose the best. Most people choose whats cheapest and are happy :)


Where was i heading.... I experienced 3 or 4 PSU failures, brand new units, last one was (not to suprise anyone here i think) Gigabyte at friend (client) system - it was before the case become media topic. I was hoping something was changed, at least for some brands...

But one failure was Seasonic, wit all kind of protections, that was Prime series with chrome "U" shape on ventilated panel. Top notch PSU, very expensive, and it made boom. Unfortunately with me next to PC under desk. After checking components one by one later, GPU was dead, motherboard was dead, RAM was dead. No compensation for any component, shop cleaned hands as it was DIY, not complete PC (everything bought in one shop) and friend was around 700 USD in the back.
 
