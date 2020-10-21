3 monitor setups - do games support the extra resolution required?

DarkSideA8

Apr 13, 2005
I've not ventured into the multiple monitor gaming arena - but I remember from when I looked into it several years ago, that many games did not support the wider resolution.

Does this still happen?

Is UI scaling an issue?

Bonus question - can you do a 3 monitor (24 inch 1200p where each monitor is 16:10) in any games without the black bars?
 
