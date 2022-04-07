2x video cards 3 slot problems?

Has anyone run into problems running 2x 3080 video cards on a z690 hero wifi? I am talking about the spacing. I would be running the video cards at 70% power for 3d render work but i did not know if some or all of these video cards have gotten so big that running 2x was a problem for the spacing.

a pc vender has this one https://www.amazon.com/EVGA-GeForce-10G-P5-3885-KL-Cooling-Backplate/dp/B097S5SQ3Z

but won't sell sell me the second one i would have to get that one on my own. I just want to know if any 3080 card got so big you could not use 2 of them on a mother board
 
I have 4 rigs with dual 3070s. Most of the card are too thick for proper spacing so i got xc3 models for the top cards
 
if you end up with a fatter card just put it in the middle slot. it looks like that mobo has 4 slot pcie spacing so the XC will have ~1 slots worth of breathing room.
 
Thos leaves only 1 full slot between which os adequete. If they were both 3 slot coolers it would prob suck
20220407_135823.jpg
 
