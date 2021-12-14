2x rtx a2000 + 1x rtx 3060 on 600W PSU

Hello, i'm new to this and I would like to clear some of the concerns that I have.
I own:
2x rtx a2000 (TDP 70w x2)
1x rtx 3060 (TDP 170w) though it only draws around 140w when mining.
1x 600w SilentiumPC Vero Bronze 80
Accordingly to nicehash's tutorial I would need a2000's (140W) + 3060 (170w) + CPU & motherboard (100W) = 410W * 1.25 = ~512W
However I have seen various unclear posts about PSU's and I would like to clarify this (dont want to burn anything lol).
Thanks in advance.
Edit - just in case here is the rest of my setup:
Intel i5 10400f
b460m ds3h v2
16gb ram
