2x rtx a2000 + 1x rtx 3060 on 600W PSU

Hello, i'm new to this and I would like to clear some of the concerns that I have.



I own:

2x rtx a2000 (TDP 70w x2)

1x rtx 3060 (TDP 170w) though it only draws around 140w when mining.

1x 600w SilentiumPC Vero Bronze 80



Accordingly to nicehash's tutorial I would need a2000's (140W) + 3060 (170w) + CPU & motherboard (100W) = 410W * 1.25 = ~512W



However I have seen various unclear posts about PSU's and I would like to clarify this (dont want to burn anything lol).



Thanks in advance.



Edit - just in case here is the rest of my setup:

Intel i5 10400f

b460m ds3h v2

16gb ram