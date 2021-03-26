2x PCIE4 m.2 SSD at the same time on x570?

NOTE: Running latest bios



As per the title, is anyone running 2x PCIE4 m.2 SSDs on an x570 mobo?



So my main gaming rig (in sig) is using an Asrock Taichi x570. If I use one m.2 PCIE4 ssd (doesn't matter which slot, I've swapped in and out all 3 of them), it works without issue.



If I stick another one in, only one is detected and shows up in the UEFI/BIOS. Not a big deal, since I can run with only one but getting two (or three, so I can raid down the road) would be nice.