2x PCIE4 m.2 SSD at the same time on x570?

dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,443
NOTE: Running latest bios

As per the title, is anyone running 2x PCIE4 m.2 SSDs on an x570 mobo?

So my main gaming rig (in sig) is using an Asrock Taichi x570. If I use one m.2 PCIE4 ssd (doesn't matter which slot, I've swapped in and out all 3 of them), it works without issue.

If I stick another one in, only one is detected and shows up in the UEFI/BIOS. Not a big deal, since I can run with only one but getting two (or three, so I can raid down the road) would be nice.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,914
dvsman said:
NOTE: Running latest bios

As per the title, is anyone running 2x PCIE4 m.2 SSDs on an x570 mobo?

So my main gaming rig (in sig) is using an Asrock Taichi x570. If I use one m.2 PCIE4 ssd (doesn't matter which slot, I've swapped in and out all 3 of them), it works without issue.

If I stick another one in, only one is detected and shows up in the UEFI/BIOS. Not a big deal, since I can run with only one but getting two (or three, so I can raid down the road) would be nice.
Click to expand...
Did you initialize it in windows disk manager? It should still show up in disk manager.
 
L

learners permit

Gawd
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages
545
You can raid two NVME drives on X570. Bit of a pain to get the drivers setup but worth it to me. Been running raid 0 since I got it a couple years ago and no issues at all. Very resilient as well. This install has seen more than its share of CTD via ram ocing and testing and hasn't been corrupted once.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top