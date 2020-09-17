2x E5-2687W cooling question

Heya guys,
I have recently bought myself an older Dell Precision T7600 workstation. It came with 2x E5-2667 processors (6 cores each).
I will be using this puppy as my server loaded with ESXi and numerous VMs on top so not really a workstation at all. Looking at the T7600 specs I decided to maximize the core count and bought 2x E5-2687W processors (8 cores each).
Reading around (silly me, after purchasing), these procs draw 150W at full load which is a bit alarming considering I did not give much thought to whether the stock heatsinks are up for the task.
What are you thoughts? Do you have experience with these procs and whether I should be ok with stock heatsink?
Also, I obviously plan on re-applying a decent thermal grease. Any suggestions as to which kind/brand I should go with and perhaps a technique? I cannot seem to find a delidding image of that processor.
Being the alongated kind, I can only assume a "string" technique may work best?
Many thanks!
