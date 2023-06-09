Thanks to a generous [H] member I was able to obtain a motherboard and finally get a dual 1366 rig up again. I have a pile of around 10 dead 1366 boards that were used heavily for crypto mining and other server things. Most died due to sitting in storage, some to mining 24/7 for years, some oem intel boards were made out of chineseium and eventually perished to time, and my 2 single socket x58 stuff drowned as overclocked desktops (one due to condensation from a thermoelectric setup, the other from a water leak and storage).But not only did I get the supermicro x8dtn and a pair of e5645s, I also received this fantastic box! In fact, so fantastic I decided to leave the motherboard in it and upgrade the board/box around it. After I recived the board and box I had all the other parts lying around for this computer in a box to be completely free. Similar to the cost of an empty box in most areas.box specs-supermicro x8dtn (have had an excellent time with 1366 supermicro boards and ran lots of x8dte's in the past)dual e5645 (12c 24t 2.67ghz total)48gb ecc ddr3firepro w210080gb wd velociraptor (may need to find a ssd for the box, the clicking of the 10k velociraptor is comical and slow)supermicro PWS-563-1H20 psu (great psu! I have a box of them lying around I use for everything and have used heavily for gpu mining)Ubuntu 22.04, runs fine. I am looking for recommendations for linux distros worth trying. Ive only really messed with centos and ubuntu recently.The shape, durability, and appearance of a box, coupled with the computational ability of a cool 1366 setup. What more could you ask for!