2nd Screen Only (Windows Constantly Connects and Disconnects the 1st Screen With Audible Notification)

I have a MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Monitor (1st screen) and Samsung KS8000 4K TV (2nd screen). Often I will game on the TV in the next room with a controller as I find it more comfortable than sitting at my desk. I usually select 'Duplicate Display' and turn off my monitor while I game on the TV. I would prefer to use the '2nd Screen only' option (Windows + P) so my monitor goes on standby on it's own. When I do this however, everything works fine but Windows 11 (and 10) keeps playing the device reconnect and disconnect sound every 10-15 seconds. When going into display properties, I see my monitor keep appearing and disappearing. The only way to stop this is to physicaly unplug the monitor, then everything is fine. Why does it do this? and how do I fix this? The TV and monitor are connected via a 10m fibre optic HDMI 2.0b cable.



Why don't I just use 'Duplicate Display'? usually this is fine but with HDR games, this is hit or miss as to whether I get HDR or not (each game has a different step process. For example with Forza Horizon 4, I launch the game with both displays on, I enable HDR in the settings, I then start the game from the menu and then immediately I put my monitor on standby. HDR works fine after that. For most other games, I immediately put my monitor on standby the moment I launch the game.