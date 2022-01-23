2FA feature not working

bonehead123

bonehead123

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 27, 2011
Messages
1,360
Hello all,

I have the 2FA enabled, but there is an option for checking a box that says the auth will last for 30 days without having to re-enter a new code. But it does not work, as I have to enter a new code every time I log in..

Please investigate :)

Thanks !
 

Attachments

  • 2FA verification no worky.png
    2FA verification no worky.png
    13.1 KB · Views: 1
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x4
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
2,414
That option is probably saved as a cookie. Are you blocking / clearing cookies? also its gonna be machine specific.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top