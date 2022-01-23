2FA feature not working

bonehead123
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 27, 2011
- Messages
- 1,360
Hello all,
I have the 2FA enabled, but there is an option for checking a box that says the auth will last for 30 days without having to re-enter a new code. But it does not work, as I have to enter a new code every time I log in..
Please investigate
Thanks !
I have the 2FA enabled, but there is an option for checking a box that says the auth will last for 30 days without having to re-enter a new code. But it does not work, as I have to enter a new code every time I log in..
Please investigate
Thanks !