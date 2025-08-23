285 put computer in standby?

I am running houdini 3d and effect software and when i go to cache out my fils before render it works just fine but a few hours into it i can hear and see the computer on my desk act and sound like the whole thing powers off. all the lights from the 5090 and the cpu fan everything turns off goes 100% no noise and i am in bed saying fuck it i will start the cache up tomorrow but then a few min later everything turns back on the fan ramp up and when i check it in the morning the cache is still going so i know the system did not restart. This is fucking weird. cache files to hard disk loads the cpu so does anyone know what is going on it is funny but also i have never seen this before.