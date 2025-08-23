  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

285 put computer in standby?

E

Epyon

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
1,447
I am running houdini 3d and effect software and when i go to cache out my fils before render it works just fine but a few hours into it i can hear and see the computer on my desk act and sound like the whole thing powers off. all the lights from the 5090 and the cpu fan everything turns off goes 100% no noise and i am in bed saying fuck it i will start the cache up tomorrow but then a few min later everything turns back on the fan ramp up and when i check it in the morning the cache is still going so i know the system did not restart. This is fucking weird. cache files to hard disk loads the cpu so does anyone know what is going on it is funny but also i have never seen this before.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top