2700X mini temp spikes?

    BB Gun

    Just swapped out a 1700X for 2700X in system in sig. 1700X going to a family member.

    These mini 5 degree temp spikes are really annoying as they cause fan spool up. Information on the net is all over the board. "its normal"; "I never see it"; "run amd power profile" (I do, and it doesn't stop it)...

    upload_2019-12-22_0-1-28.png


    Afterburner shows a longer timeframe than RyzenMaster, but supposedly RyzenMaster shows true temps. Which makes me feel better, as 47 deg C at idle on AiO water would be pretty sucky....

    The spikes linked by the arrow are the same spike.

    No pattern that I can detect for the spikes.

    1700X didn't do it.

    Anyone here have a clue?

    BB Gun, Dec 22, 2019 at 3:05 AM
