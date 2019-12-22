2700X mini temp spikes?

Just swapped out a 1700X for 2700X in system in sig. 1700X going to a family member. These mini 5 degree temp spikes are really annoying as they cause fan spool up. Information on the net is all over the board. "its normal"; "I never see it"; "run amd power profile" (I do, and it doesn't stop it)... {} Afterburner shows a longer timeframe than RyzenMaster, but supposedly RyzenMaster shows true temps. Which makes me feel better, as 47 deg C at idle on AiO water would be pretty sucky.... The spikes linked by the arrow are the same spike. No pattern that I can detect for the spikes. 1700X didn't do it. Anyone here have a clue? BB