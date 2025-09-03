26TB drive for $250

Hot off another forum, lol
https://www.seagate.com/products/external-hard-drives/expansion-desktop-hard-drive/
Drive is most likely a Barracuda equivalent although I haven't found anyone that's done speed testing to confirm any slow down, so it probably doesn't matter at $9.615/TB.
Enjoy!
https://www.seagate.com/products/external-hard-drives/expansion-desktop-hard-drive/
Drive is most likely a Barracuda equivalent although I haven't found anyone that's done speed testing to confirm any slow down, so it probably doesn't matter at $9.615/TB.
Enjoy!