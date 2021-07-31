240V PDU and Surge Protector recommendations

I installed a 240v/30a (USA) breaker and cable, and decided on a 20a pdu.

At the time I purchased, I didn't realize it has no surge protection, like most PDUs, so I got an over-voltage relay (not a true surge protector) as a better-than-nothing solution, while I decide what to do.

The cheap solution is an in-line, 240v/20a surge protector. I can find those relatively cheap.

My mind cannot understand why a no-frills 240 volt 15 amp $15 surge protector does not exist in the US market. I assume in the rest of the world, where nearly everything is 220 volt+, people aren't spending a hundred Euros for an entry level PDU, and then purchasing separate surge protection for anothet 50, whenever they need a new surge-protected outlet.

I assume they go to e.g. Le Depot de Hômè, and just buy a surge protector for 15 Euros. The 20 amp PDUs only run at 16 amps in The States anyway.

I know the best solution is to install surge protection in the breaker panel, but I'd need to swap the panel 1st, as I'm out of space.

I'm not going to be using this space for very long, so going 50 amps now is probably overkill. I currently have 26.25 amps worth of hardware, and more than enough 240 volt outlets for that.

What would you guys do?
 
Andrew_Carr said:
Try looking at rack surge protectors. No clue on the quality of this brand but they exist on eBay at least. Odd how most are 120v only though when I would think you'd be running 220v wherever possible in a data center.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/223872767353
Thanks for the reply. I like rackmount stuff. Unfortunately, that device doesn't seem to offer much surge protection. According to the description:
Compatible for: any Equipment not exceed 200W
Another thing that I worry about it is that it has standard NEMA 5-15R receptacles. I know I can take my 120/240 stuff over to e.g. Europe, and it will work in most cases with a simple adapter, but in that case they are using 240 with a hot, neutral, and ground, like the 120 receptacles in the US. What happens when invariably someone plugs in a standard 120V device to one of those, which will instead be 2 hots, and a neutral+ground? I'm pretty sure it would fry most devices.

I've never heard of a 6-20R to 5-15P adapter. Maybe they exist, but if not then it must be something you don't do.
 
