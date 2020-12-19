240hz monitor user experience with sub 240hz content?

I'm curious what people's experiences are, including potential drawbacks, of using a 240hz display for sub 240hz content? Over say a "standard" 120/144hz.



I only play 1 game regularly (including for the foreseeable future) that can hit those frame rates. The rest of the usage will be single player games (which no way will come near that frame rate) and productivity/desktop.



It seems most people either give impressions purely from a competitive usage point or not. But maybe I'm in the minority but I use and prefer one multi-purpose one for all content.



The reason is I have a deal on a 240hz display instead of a 144hz for slightly more (going up res and staying at 144hz would be nearly 2x the cost, so not considering it). But I'm wondering if there are any potential drawbacks. Eg. one of which I'm aware is some displays have massive input lag issues if they go far below their max refresh. Significant higher idle power draw? Difficulty (more) switching back and forth with a low refresh display?