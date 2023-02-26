24.5 in vs 27 csgo question

B

bunkin

n00b
Joined
Feb 26, 2023
Messages
1
Regarding cs go I'm hoping someone has an answer.
On my 27 inch the player models look bigger and easier to hit. On 24.5 inch monitor they look smaller. Same resolution used 1280x960.
Is this placebo and the solution is to move my 24.5 inch way closer to my face than the 27 inch?
 
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
19,785
Personal preference I would stick with the 27" if you like it more. I'm getting a Vesa stand for my 27" today so I can lower more eye level.
Ninja from Fortnight uses a 25" inch Dell Alienware TN panel at 1080P last time I checked he might have upgraded recently.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top