22 cores Intel Xeon Delid + Direct Die

pedrofan

n00b
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
62
Today I delided my E5-2696 V4 Intel Xeon processor.
It’s a massive silicon, with a tdp of 155w, capable of doing 6,641 points in Cinebench R20, still among the best multithreaded modern processors.
(It is faster than E5-2699 V4)

E02D9FBE-9CA5-430E-8136-19E3850F2910.jpeg


Thermal gains are insane, it’s dropped from 84º while rendering to 59º. This was my previous idle!

36DB0CCC-A7D2-4252-BAE8-5CA7252E3151.jpeg


It had a very thick indium soldering that I removed with an aliexpress delinding tool and a shaving razor.

991E14B8-990F-48F8-9D4B-49F9ADA4DE6F.jpeg


Direct die was possible as the main chip is slightly higher than the metal retention bracket. I used thermal grizzly kryonaut

C111258C-2EFB-43AB-A06C-53EA743D47E7.jpeg
AE00AACB-658E-4CEF-B535-37A728DE11D4.jpeg


For me it is insane to have such a powerful cpu inside a case (Dan A4-SFX) that can be stored inside a backpack and being carried anywhere, specially with this temps.

8421BAAE-3656-4201-98FC-2924DDCAB405.jpeg


All the tools that I used

6DD0481D-3B07-4D00-92F0-9BCEF2755E12.jpeg
 
pedrofan

n00b
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
62
pendragon1 said:
did you double check contact/pressure without the ihs? any results?
I just tighted the screws the same amount of turns. It’s been working flawlessly for all the afternoon and night.

The chip is slightly higher than the mounting and it is getting good temps.
 
pedrofan

n00b
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
62
Its having perfect contact, with the asetek aio cooler. It’s such a big chip that it is almost the same surface than a his, so Inthink that the pressure is well distributed.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
28,927
before/after temps? better oc? that kind of results, info.... never mind, didnt see the update....
 
D-EJ915

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
1,421
Always wanted them to release some of these unlocked they would have been insane even with broadwell's shit overclocking.
 
