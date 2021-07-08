22 cores Intel Xeon Delid + Direct Die

Today I delided my E5-2696 V4 Intel Xeon processor.It’s a massive silicon, with a tdp of 155w, capable of doing 6,641 points in Cinebench R20, still among the best multithreaded modern processors.(It is faster than E5-2699 V4)Thermal gains are insane, it’s dropped from 84º while rendering to 59º. This was my previous idle!It had a very thick indium soldering that I removed with an aliexpress delinding tool and a shaving razor.Direct die was possible as the main chip is slightly higher than the metal retention bracket. I used thermal grizzly kryonautFor me it is insane to have such a powerful cpu inside a case (Dan A4-SFX) that can be stored inside a backpack and being carried anywhere, specially with this temps.All the tools that I used