2080 vs 2080 Super

I'll start off by saying I won't buy the Ti, way over my budget. I'm down to these two cards. I'm between the 2080 and the Super, I'll be running at 1440p @ 144/ 165 hz. What has been everyone's experiences with these cards at those settings ? Processor is a 3600 on x570, might got to to a 3900x in the near future, but it is not pressing. Would like to push high graphics settings but I do understand some games won't run very well with that. Not very interested in ray tracing because I know that is a huge performance hit. Currently have a 1070 watercooled, but will run new card on air until I get waterblocks. Thanks for any advice.