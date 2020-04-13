2080 Ti - and question RGB FUSION and Gigabyte Xtreme Engine

M

mgty23

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
409
Hello. I have 2080 Ti Aorus WAterforce Xtreme.

I installed RGB FUSION, Aorus Engine and Gigabyte Xtreme Engine.

Screen from Gigabyte Xtreme Engine.

image.png.a0eeef9cd3b46181e41a3c8100655c13.png

My question is. Can i damage something or oc by that programs? I just installed and run programs but i dont touch clocks. Did they programs can mess with gpu clocks?

RGB FUSION just changed my led colours to white without touching anything. I run RGB FUSION and at start my leds was changed to white of mobo and monitor. Thx. So thats why i ask about 3d clocks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top