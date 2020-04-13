2080 Ti - and question RGB FUSION and Gigabyte Xtreme Engine

Hello. I have 2080 Ti Aorus WAterforce Xtreme.I installed RGB FUSION, Aorus Engine and Gigabyte Xtreme Engine.Screen from Gigabyte Xtreme Engine.My question is. Can i damage something or oc by that programs? I just installed and run programs but i dont touch clocks. Did they programs can mess with gpu clocks?RGB FUSION just changed my led colours to white without touching anything. I run RGB FUSION and at start my leds was changed to white of mobo and monitor. Thx. So thats why i ask about 3d clocks.