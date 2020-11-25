2080 FE to 1660 Ti Downgrade (or How I Sold my 2080 FE for $710)

Had to do it...I was running a 2080 Founders Edition in my son's PC (kid plays Sims 4, Roblox, and various rollercoaster games) so after seeing the CRAZY market for GPUs right now I set out on a quest for a cheap, but good GPU to slide in as a replacement and hopefully not cause him to notice in the games that he likes...plus get Dad some Christmas spending money (and sit things out to upgrade to a 3070 later!)...
1 - found a dude that accepted a lowball offer of $160 (plus $10 S&H) for a used ASUS Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC Edition on eBay. It looked dusty as hell but I am ready to gamble.
2 - received card, compressed air the hell out of it, and slapped it in - all is good.
3 - booted, tested, ran some benches - not an insane drop (esp. since my son plays at 2560x1080/75Hz) - 3DMark Timespy before/after - 10,012 to 6,227.
4 - sold my 2080 FE on eBay for $709.95 shipped to a dude in the US: $404.14 net gain
5 - sit on sidelines and buy a 3070 FE for $500 someday in the next year.
