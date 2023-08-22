2070SB CRT Monitor With 50,000 Hours

livinglight
Hey all. I acquired one of these beauties as exchange for labor. It is in perfect working condition however it has a ton of hours on it. It fires right up and look amazing. I found this cool test thanks to this website and I am able to notice the difference in blacks immediately from #1 to #2 so I presume this is a great sign. SB modes #1 and #2 look great whilst viewing media.
It is the case that I'll be parting ways with it as I need the cash at the moment however I want to make sure the buyer is going to have an item that they will last them a good amount of time. Is it possible to have another 50k before parts of it go bad? My Uncle said it was always on (ouch!) whilst his PC went to sleep. I'm unsure what this means. If a PC goes to sleep, shouldn't the CRT also then go into standby thus not counting against its power on count? It seems more likely a screen-saver was on which would mean the PC was also on. No burn-in that I can tell anywhere on the display.
If anything, I've noted a stark difference between utilizing an LED display VS a CRT: The CRT takes some getting used to for my eyes. I'm not exactly sure how to describe it. It's not that it ''flickers'' it's just that it... I guess it's like comparing apples to oranges.
The thing that I obviously appreciate the most in it is the quality of the blacks/greys. Anyways... Thanks for any potential insight!
