2022 Beast Build

Here is my little beast. Overkill for browsing Web looking at charts and YouTube?Heres is my new Timespy score.Here is the parts list etc, since this post below ive rerouted some of the cables for even cleaner look.Few mods that I've done:3D printed new feet that give me 30mm (1.1") more clearance, this enables me to mount two noctua 140mm fans below the case.This is soo effective that I can use the glass panel and not loose performance and whilst keeping fan noise down to minimum.I'm also in process of doing push - pull setup on the AIO. Currently got two Noctuas 140mm IPC67 2k rpm fans on there now I will add two more on top. I added few pics of test fitting two 130s and one 120mm fan. This is to minimise noise. Also if don't like the dust cover on top it creates too much backpressure and I prefer radiator showing.I'm planning to get 12900ks so thermals need to be on point.