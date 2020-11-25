2020 Black Friday Tech Deals Compilation Thread

Hey Guys,
I think I missed last year but it's hard to put these lists together with 4 boys in grade school. I'm gonna try to do this and keep it updated but we are doing virtual learning this year and I'm working from home. If you see some updates or new deals you want added to the list post them and I'll try me best to update it on the Google Doc. Happy holidays!
https://docs.google.com/document/d/19M5_hpboin3xqMQ8eULSbA83Id86MC3utcdAkcx7yts/edit?usp=sharing
I think I missed last year but it's hard to put these lists together with 4 boys in grade school. I'm gonna try to do this and keep it updated but we are doing virtual learning this year and I'm working from home. If you see some updates or new deals you want added to the list post them and I'll try me best to update it on the Google Doc. Happy holidays!
https://docs.google.com/document/d/19M5_hpboin3xqMQ8eULSbA83Id86MC3utcdAkcx7yts/edit?usp=sharing