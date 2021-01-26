2015 Acer 4k display - replace backlight possible?

I have an Acer CB281hk 4k display originally introduced in 2015. It's a bit dim. I see in the diagnostic app SoftMCCS that it has 31k hours uptime.
Question: can the backlight (w-led) be replaced? I didn't open the thing yet to see the parts. I see the backlights tend to be rather cheap and the replacement shouldn't be that difficult. Thanks!
