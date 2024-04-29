2009-era Netgear 54Mbps print server won't connect to modern wifi

The cheapest option might be to just buy a really old access point from eBay or whatever, and have it broadcast a WiFi signal that is compatible (e.g. Wireless B/G/N with WPAv1 encryption). Use a seperate SSID from your main network that way you don't have any clients try to connect to it other than the print server. This will get it on your network and then all clients can reach it.



Outside of that you should be able to share it from Windows but then obviously the main machine it's connected to must always be running in order for other clients to print to it.



How old is the printer too? Like most semi recent printers have WiFi or at least Ethernet so you connect it that way to your network rather than rely on printer sharing or a print server.