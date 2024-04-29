2009-era Netgear 54Mbps print server won't connect to modern wifi

AnalogOzerik
Windows made it very difficult nigh impossible to share a printer connected to a Win10 box, so I bought a very cheap Netgear WGPS606 54Mbps print server. It won't connect to my modern wifi network, although it can *see* the wifi, and additionally it can communicate okay on the wired network but still won't let network machines access the printer.
The print server has WPA, my network uses WPA2, pretty sure I've tried all the different permutations, no good. What should I do? Buy a better print server?? Figure out how to get Windows to share a printer???
