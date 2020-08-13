2004 Standalone download

How can I get this to be a standalone install? I need to know for multiple PC's.
For computer work.
So I can have it on multple USB's.
Right now I have WSUS, but this only updates to 1903 using wsus offline udpater. Even when I just want 1909 by itself.
But with 2004 out, better to use this. I am open to many options. From WSUS server, to well anything. lol
