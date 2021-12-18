2 sets of speakers one PC

Hi all first time post. Trying To find the best way to accomplish this task. I have two sets of speakers One is a Samsung sound Bar with a subwoofer and two additional rear speakers. I recently got a Great deal on a set of THX front speakers with a very nice subwoofer. I would like to hook up the Samsung System For the rear mainly and I have the sub to the back of my chair So I can really feel the games. The THX well for my main front sound.

What would be the best way to achieve This? Cheapest Solution Is always Best but am okay with buying Something to do it right. Would love any and all help. Thank you!