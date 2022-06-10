2 monitors setup...

I bought 2 samsung 27" F27T450 and im using em as expand monitor.

Then i sellected my middel monitor that i want to be the main as prime monitor.

So the left monitor is the expandet one.



But my main middel monitor keeps showing nr.2 and the left monitor is 1.

When i power off the left monitor and only use the main middel. Then i can still drag my mouse pointer to the left where it disapears. Should there not be a boarder for this not to happen when that monitor is powered off. Also some of my windows option is still being shown on the left monitor..this is a mess.



How to i make the middel monitor nr 1 rather than nr 2 ?

I tryed to unpluf em from the pc but nothing helps...