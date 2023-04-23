2 Monitors problem

I got 2 Samsung F27T450FQR 27" connected to my 3080 ti. Both with hdmi cables from Lindy and they are good cables.

In both monitors i can select displayport version 1.1 or 1.2. When i select displayport 1.2 on both monitors then one of em wont show display

That is when i have both hdmi cables in the monitors hdmi port 1. if i switch one of the monitors to hdmi port 2, then i can have both monitors in display port version 1.2.



I dont even use displayport but hdmi ports..why dosent this make any sence ?