2 Monitors Dead?

Quick question. I have 2 monitors hooked to my computer in the garage which are plugged into a surge protector (Non-Battery). Power went out randomly the other day and BOTH will no longer turn on. The computer, receiver, speakers and all else that were plugged in are fine. I have tripped the breaker when working on projects many times that blips the power on this computer and have never had any issues. The monitors are nothing special but I am just wondering what the odds are that it takes out both at the same time.



I have pulled one completely apart and I see nothing burned up. Any ideas on what I can check or should I just shit can them?