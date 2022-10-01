2 Monitors Dead?

Quick question. I have 2 monitors hooked to my computer in the garage which are plugged into a surge protector (Non-Battery). Power went out randomly the other day and BOTH will no longer turn on. The computer, receiver, speakers and all else that were plugged in are fine. I have tripped the breaker when working on projects many times that blips the power on this computer and have never had any issues. The monitors are nothing special but I am just wondering what the odds are that it takes out both at the same time.

I have pulled one completely apart and I see nothing burned up. Any ideas on what I can check or should I just shit can them?
 
Check all the regular thinga: does the outlet work for other stuff, does the cable work for other stuff, let it sit unplugged for a day and try it again. If you're lucky there's a fuse that can be replaced and fix everything. If not, the fuse will just blow again. Likely something in the power supply section.
 
Check all the regular thinga: does the outlet work for other stuff, does the cable work for other stuff, let it sit unplugged for a day and try it again. If you're lucky there's a fuse that can be replaced and fix everything. If not, the fuse will just blow again. Likely something in the power supply section.
Everything else in the surge protector still works fine, used a different plug and have left if for 2 days. No luck :(. There is fuse on board but it checks out for continuity so I assume it is good.
 
Everything else in the surge protector still works fine, used a different plug and have left if for 2 days. No luck :(. There is fuse on board but it checks out for continuity so I assume it is good.
Yeah, some circuits have fuses that protect the expensive circuitry, some have expensive circuitry that protects the fuses :(
 
