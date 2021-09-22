2 Laptops and a Headset/mic

I have a sales agents making calls via a SIP phone through Salesforce.

I need the ability to split the audio to a second laptop that will be running an AI program that is responsive based on audio keywords so laptop 2 needs to hear/listen to the conversation.

We cannot combine the AI software on Laptop 1 because they are locked by corporate.


LAPTOP 1 (Main w/SIP) has usb port for a USB headset/mic
LAPTOP 2 (runs AI PROGRAM) has 2 free USB ports and headset jack.

Thanks y'all

