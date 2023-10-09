2 identical HDD's which one to keep?

B

Binar

Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2007
Messages
1,014
I have to send one back. Tested 2 identical HDD's. One is faster but overall has more slower areas while the other is slower but more consistent..Same manufacturing date. Which one would you keep?
hdd1.JPG
hddy.JPG
 
One of those drives has more LBAs than the other, which seems odd?

Do both drives show up as SMART clean?

Why did you get two if you only want one?
 
toast0 said:
One of those drives has more LBAs than the other, which seems odd?

Do both drives show up as SMART clean?

Why did you get two if you only want one?
Click to expand...
Purchased one, contacted seller for an exchange, he advanced RMA the exchange while putting a hold on my CC..What you see is both the return and the exchange. Not sure which to keep.
I believe you say Device1 looks odd. That was my intended return.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top