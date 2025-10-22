  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

2 boxen, 5060Ti, etc.

T

Toconator

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2005
Messages
844
Alrighty, got some testing/juggling finished. Couldn't get 2 GPU's running in the Server without the top GPU throttling no matter what combo I tried. Still unseasonably warm here right now so going down to 2 boxen for the time being: Server & HTPC. The 5060Ti is impressive. It gets 7-8M ppd vs my 3080-12GB which gets 9-10M ppd and it only has 51% of the shaders! Need my 3080 for other things tho so only for challenges or if I'm not going to use my main PC for awhile. It's finishing it's WU then going pause. Can get 25M ppd or so with all boxen set up and running. Server crunching WCG too so that's all the power bill$ I'm willing to fork out for now. Tally-Ho ...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top