2 boxen, 5060Ti, etc.

Alrighty, got some testing/juggling finished. Couldn't get 2 GPU's running in the Server without the top GPU throttling no matter what combo I tried. Still unseasonably warm here right now so going down to 2 boxen for the time being: Server & HTPC. The 5060Ti is impressive. It gets 7-8M ppd vs my 3080-12GB which gets 9-10M ppd and it only has 51% of the shaders! Need my 3080 for other things tho so only for challenges or if I'm not going to use my main PC for awhile. It's finishing it's WU then going pause. Can get 25M ppd or so with all boxen set up and running. Server crunching WCG too so that's all the power bill$ I'm willing to fork out for now. Tally-Ho ...