2.5Gbit/s Rosewill (RTL8125) NIC $19.99 @ Amazon after coupon, dual port $40 (no coupon needed)

/dev/null
One of the best prices I've seen for an RTL8125 based NIC.
These will do 1Gbit/s as well as 2.5Gbit/s with the proper switch, or should also work in crossover cable in theory. I'm a fan of these as they only require a pci-e x1 slot vs x4 for the 5Gbit/s & 10Gbit/s NIC. Real world throughput I've seen is about 280MB/s vs 110MB/s on 1Gbit/s connection.
Link
