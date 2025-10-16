  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
2.5" SSD issue. Freezing up Explorer.

The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
5,367
Windows Explorer hangs trying to access SSD.
Head to Disk Management, take ages to show up, listed as not initialized and fails to be after a while, or I try to plug in later, have DM opened, it shows with it's 2 partitions but still hangs the programs.
Is the drive toast, or is there some Jedi magic able to be performed?
 
