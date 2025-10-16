2.5" SSD issue. Freezing up Explorer.

The Mad Atheist
Windows Explorer hangs trying to access SSD.
Head to Disk Management, take ages to show up, listed as not initialized and fails to be after a while, or I try to plug in later, have DM opened, it shows with it's 2 partitions but still hangs the programs.
Is the drive toast, or is there some Jedi magic able to be performed?
