2.5" SSD for Dell Optiplex SFF?

Hello, a boring topic, I know. With M.2 taking over - the 2.5" SSDs are dedicated to old machines nowadays. I was hoping for some opinions to get me off the fence and choose a drive. I was planning on getting one this month but $$ issues probably will stretch that to next month. The problem is these shops keep changing the price on these SSDs and I don't want to spend too much on old tech.I am currently looking at the WD Blue 3D NAND (it has SDRAM, too). It has a Marvel controller. I don't know if that's good or bad. There's quite a few reviews on this drive and they're mostly positive. The Sandisk Ultra is virtually the same drive as the internals are more or less, the same. I am thinking of getting the 1TB as this computer is a sff and only has one port/slot for a SATA drive. The ODD drive is plugged into a SATA 2 port. I don't see the point of using that port at all. So, there's a SATA 3 slot and SATA 2 slot (ODD drive is plugged in there). The Sandisk Ultra is virtually the same drive as the internals are the same. The WD is usually the cheaper of the two. One concern is the prices constantly change - looking at newegg, amazon and one 'local' shop that sometimes has this drive in stock.Here's two reviews:The Samsung SSDs are much more expensive and I wanted to limit the budget for a 2.5" SATA drive. If I was shopping for a M.2, I'd be willing to spend more. Also, Samsung 860/870 series drives supposed have queued TRIM issues in Linux. I dunno about that but I thought I'd go with the WD or Sandisk SSD.I thought I would get some opinions and recommendations - maybe someone reading this has one of these drives?