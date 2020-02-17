2.1 Setup - Kanto YU4 / AudioEngine A2+ / ???

Hello All,



Looking to replace an older (re 10 years+) Logitech 2.1 speaker setup that I spent maybe 100 bucks on with something more substantial - budget around $500-$600 CAD. I've looked into the Kanto Yu4's plus the Sub8 or the AudioEngine A2+ and the S8 sub woofer. When I first started looking to new options my initial plan was to go with a 2.1amp and an unpowered speaker/subwoofer setup however through my research I found the Kanto/AudioEngine options. Not completely sold on the integrated amp option but I do like the form factor and styling offered by the Kanto/AudioEngine options. The primary use will be music while I'm at my desk (flac mainly), home office is approximately a 10x10 room - not looking at this setup to fill the house with music or carter to anyone beyond the office space. I do want a system that will "fill the room" when "cranked up". Aesthetics are important, looking for a clean/minimalist look for the equipment.



Looking for input on the Kanto/AudioEngine options or suggestions toward a separate amp/speaker setup at a similar price point.



Thanks in advance!