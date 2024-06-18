1st time Lian Li user need some pointers.

heya all need some direction / pointers iv replaced 18 Gentle Typhoon 120mm fans in the rig with Lina Li Purely for the Cable Management stance and maybe set to one color, but iv run into a few things that need clarifying.



1. why do i need 2 separate sata power plugs to power the hub,

2. why does the 140mm fans come with a separate connector then the 120's. 140s' have a 4pin+rgb plug doesn't plug into hub?

3. what will happen if i say use a cable from the 120m on these since they are keyed the same? (120's single cable one attaches to the fan then the hub,



sorry if these are obvious quick fixes but when searching i found install videos that didn't explain why just tha each sata power cable needed its own separate sata power from the psu.



they are both from same line both ARGB will i kill the 140's if i use the 120 connector?