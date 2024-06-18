1st time Lian Li user need some pointers.

heya all need some direction / pointers iv replaced 18 Gentle Typhoon 120mm fans in the rig with Lina Li Purely for the Cable Management stance and maybe set to one color, but iv run into a few things that need clarifying.

1. why do i need 2 separate sata power plugs to power the hub,
2. why does the 140mm fans come with a separate connector then the 120's. 140s' have a 4pin+rgb plug doesn't plug into hub?
3. what will happen if i say use a cable from the 120m on these since they are keyed the same? (120's single cable one attaches to the fan then the hub,

sorry if these are obvious quick fixes but when searching i found install videos that didn't explain why just tha each sata power cable needed its own separate sata power from the psu.

they are both from same line both ARGB will i kill the 140's if i use the 120 connector?
 

I have used Lian Li Fans up until the original AL120's and never ran into an issue. Are you using the same revision of fans? There are the originals and the the rev. 2. I have only needed one sata connector to run one on their hubs.
 
i made the mistake and bought 3x3pks >< i shoulda bought 1 3pk then the fans separately the 140s i bought are the same im hoping but the connections are vastly different. from the video i seen the guy had 2 separate sata power cables which has me confused. ill order single connection power cables if thats the case from cable mod. im powering 8 120m upfront in the corsair 1000D so maybe it needs both?
 

Shadowarez said:
i made the mistake and bought 3x3pks >< i shoulda bought 1 3pk then the fans separately the 140s i bought are the same im hoping but the connections are vastly different. from the video i seen the guy had 2 separate sata power cables which has me confused. ill order single connection power cables if thats the case from cable mod. im powering 8 120m upfront in the corsair 1000D so maybe it needs both?
5-20-22-2.jpg
This is when I had my Corsair 7000X case and used two hubs for all these fans. One SATA connection per hub is all I needed. You should have the same.You can run up to four fans on one connector. The only reason I needed two hubs was due to me running 15 fans at the time so the one on the back counted as one connector.
 
wait what only need 1 sata power per hub? fml here i watched vid as first time using this and it showed i had to connect both sata power cables, hmmm i can vastly clean up the Corsair 1000D if this is the case by getting a single sata plug, or can i powerr the Corsair Commander and this with a duel plug?

ill load up some pics of the setup once im home.
 
quick update i havent gotten around to testing with just 1 sata power plug but its working as is the 140's work uptop no issues using the single cable instead of that 4pin/rgb cable they intended you to use, solved the issue with having 8 fans linked up front where 2 would shut off its in the software for whatever reason it sees all 3 cables as having 4 fans but the 2/3 area only had 3 active so i clicked it and bamn instantly the lit up.
 
