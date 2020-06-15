1st new pc in 20 years

S

sawong

n00b
Joined
May 26, 2016
Messages
2
I'm building my first pc in 20 years, and I'm trying to figure out the options.
I'm really like the idea of the matx or small atx system

Case features I'm looking for, but not sure what the best way to search for:
  • 140mm fans
    • I see lots with 120mm fans, but I'd like the larger ones for the lower sound profile
  • USB-C front jack(s)
    • more is better
    • IDK if there's any physical difference between the various usb 3.x gen x options
  • Removable motherboard tray
    • nice to have

Case features I don't care about
  • RGB
  • Glass
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,901
so what exactly are you asking here? case suggestions? ive been happy with the case in my sig and there is a new variant with more airflow, no removable tray though. not sure who is still doing those.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
new build small case small form factor
Top