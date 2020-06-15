1st new pc in 20 years

I'm building my first pc in 20 years, and I'm trying to figure out the options.
I'm really like the idea of the matx or small atx system
Case features I'm looking for, but not sure what the best way to search for:
Case features I don't care about
- 140mm fans
- I see lots with 120mm fans, but I'd like the larger ones for the lower sound profile
- USB-C front jack(s)
- more is better
- IDK if there's any physical difference between the various usb 3.x gen x options
- Removable motherboard tray
- nice to have
- RGB
- Glass