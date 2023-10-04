18” Gaming Laptop Thread

Hey guys,


Really want to get myself an 18” laptop for gaming. They all seem amazing but there are literally only 3 mainstream ones that I know of with the 4000 series cards

Acer Helios 18

ASUS Strix G18 ?

Alienware m18


Any of you guys pick one up yet ? Share your experience and build specs please! They all look amazing but I myself don’t want to spend more than $2000 or so.
 
