18” Gaming Laptop Thread

bizzmeister
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2010
- Messages
- 2,431
Hey guys,
Really want to get myself an 18” laptop for gaming. They all seem amazing but there are literally only 3 mainstream ones that I know of with the 4000 series cards
Acer Helios 18
ASUS Strix G18 ?
Alienware m18
Any of you guys pick one up yet ? Share your experience and build specs please! They all look amazing but I myself don’t want to spend more than $2000 or so.
