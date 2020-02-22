18.4" portable 4K monitors...any good?

Amazon.com: 18.4 Inch 4K Portable Monitor for Laptop PC,Portable Gaming Monitor for PS3 PS4 Xbox Switch with HDMI USB C (Monitor+case): Computers & Accessories Amazon.com: 18.4 Inch 4K Portable Monitor for Laptop PC,Portable Gaming Monitor for PS3 PS4 Xbox Switch with HDMI USB C (Monitor+case): Computers & Accessories

I've noticed a number of 18.4" 4K IPS portable monitors for sale. For example:I'm guessing they are all using the same panel?Anyone have any experience with these? They would very useful for me but I don't want junk...